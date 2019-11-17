Substitute Artem Besyedin scored a stoppage-time equaliser for already qualified Ukraine as held Serbia 2-2 on Sunday evening. The late goal from the striker denied Ljubiša Tumbaković's side the chance to push Portugal all the way in Group B.

It started perfectly for the home side as Dusan Tadic fired Serbia into the lead from the penalty spot before Roman Yaremchuk levelled for the visitors just after the half-hour mark.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović scored from a tight angle on the fifty-sixth minute to give the Serbians late hope, before Besyedin turned home a late leveller with ninety three minutes on the clock. The result means that Ukraine top the group with Portugal behind them, as for Serbia they can still reach Euro 2020 after winning their Nations League group, and will be drawn in the play-offs.