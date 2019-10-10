Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay scored in stoppage time to move Netherlands top of Group C as Ronald Koeman's side came from behind to beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Rotterdam.

The Oranje knew a win would lift them above both Germany and their opponents, yet they fell behind in the 75th minute when substitute Josh Magennis headed in Stuart Dallas' cross completely against the run of play.

However, Depay levelled 10 minutes from time and De Jong, brought on shortly after his team fell behind, prodded in on the line in the first minute of stoppage time after his initial effort had looped into the air.

Depay rolled in Netherlands' third - and his sixth of the campaign – to leave Northern Ireland with a huge task to claim a top-two finish with November fixtures against Germany and Ronald Koeman's side still to come.