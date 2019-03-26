Montenegro has been charged by UEFA following allegations of racist behaviour during their Euro 2020 qualifier against England on Monday. England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi spoke out on the behaviour of the fans post-match to beIN SPORTS, calling for the governing body to take action.

“Discrimination should not be anywhere, we are equal we have to play a fair game and enjoy the moment. When you hear that from the fans, it’s not right it’s unacceptable and hopefully UEFA deal with it properly.”

Thankfully, for now, UEFA has moved quickly to address the issue although it remains to be seen how Montenegro are punished. The case is set to be heard on the 16th of May.