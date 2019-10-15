Italy continued their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying as Andrea Belotti's double helped them claim an emphatic 5-0 away win over Group J minnows Liechtenstein.

Federico Bernardeschi scored as Italy secured their place at next year's finals with a 2-0 triumph over Greece on Saturday, and the Juventus winger wasted little time in making his mark on Tuesday as he rattled in the Azzurri's fastest goal since June 2013.

The Azzurri were fortunate not to have fallen behind inside the opening 60 seconds, with Dennis Salanovic proving a real menace to the visitors throughout, though Salvatore Sirigu came out on top in an entertaining duel.

Sirigu's saves set the stage for a late Italy charge that included four goals in the last 20 minutes.

Belotti made sure of the points before Alessio Romagnoli and substitute Stephan El Shaarawy got in on the act - with Italy's striker helping himself to a second in stoppage time.