Improving defence key to England's Euro 2020 challenge - Alexander-Arnold By beIN SPORTS October 10, 2019 09:05 1:02 min Trent Alexander-Arnold believes England need to sure up their defence if they are to win Euro 2020 next summer. Interviews UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying -Latest Videos 0:35 min Winning eight games in a row is not easy! - Klopp 0:35 min Djokovic hails 'best serve in history' Isner 0:54 min Joao Mario defends 'excellent' Bernardo Silva 1:15 min Premier League is a step up - Tomori 4:50 min Germany 2-2 Argentina 21:10 min News Summary 2:00 min Wales 29 Fiji 17 0:30 min Pioli appointed by AC Milan 1:02 min Alexander-Arnold wants 'four more years' of Klopp 2:27 min RWC19: Scotland 61-0 Russia