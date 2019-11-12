You can follow all of the action from the Euro 2020 Qualifiers via beIN CONNECT

Euro 2022 qualifiers return on Thursday evening, and several teams can seal their places at the 2020 continental finals. Ahead of the games, we have decided to break down who can progress.

Which teams have already qualified for Euro 2020?

Six teams can already start to make plans for Euro 2020, all sealing their place in the previous round of qualifiers.

Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Ukraine

Who can still Qualify from the Groups?

Group A

England, Czech Republic, Kosovo, Montenegro, Bulgaria

Fixtures - 14 November – England v Montenegro, Czech Republic v Kosovo

• England will qualify if they get a point against Montenegro or Kosovo lose to the Czech Republic

• Czech Republic can qualify with a win against Kosovo

• Kosovo needs a win or a point against the Czech Republic to still qualify

• Montenegro cannot progress to Euro 2020

• Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via the group stage although have a chance with the Nations League playoffs as it stands



Group B

Ukraine, Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg, Lithuania

Fixtures - 14 November – Portugal v Lithuania, Serbia v Luxembourg



• Ukraine has already qualified as Group B winners

• Defending Champions Portugal will qualify if they win against Lithuania and Serbia do not beat Luxembourg; confirmed a play-off spot through the Nations League

• Serbia cannot qualify if they draw or lose to Luxembourg and Portugal win; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Luxembourg cannot progress to Euro 2020

• Lithuania cannot progress to Euro 2020

Group C

Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Belarus, Estonia



Fixtures - 16 November – Northern Ireland v Netherlands, Germany v Belarus



• Netherlands can qualify with a draw against Northern Ireland; confirmed a play-off sport through the Nations League

• Germany can qualify with a win over Belarus or if Northern Ireland do not beat the Netherlands, or a draw with Belarus if Northern Ireland lose

• Northern Ireland needs a win against Netherlands to keep their qualification hopes alive; out with a draw against Netherlands or Germany win against Belarus, or a loss to Netherlands and Germany Draw; still have a chance with the Nations League playoffs as it stands

• Belarus cannot progress via the qualification group; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Estonia cannot progress to Euro 2020

Group D

Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Georgia, Gibraltar

15 November – Switzerland v Georgia, Denmark v Gibraltar

• Ireland cannot qualify or be eliminated in this round of games

• Denmark can qualify with a win against Gibraltar and Switzerland loose to Georgia; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Switzerland can qualify with a win over Georgia and Denmark drop points against Gibraltar; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Georgia cannot progress via the qualification group; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Gibraltar cannot progress to Euro 2020



Group E

Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, Wales, Azerbaijan

16 November – Azerbaijan v Wales, Croatia v Slovakia

• Croatia need a point against Slovakia to qualify

• Hungary cannot qualify or be eliminated in this round of games

• Slovakia cannot qualify or be eliminated in this round of games; have a chance with the Nations League playoffs as it stands

• Wales cannot progress if they lose to Azerbaijan; have a chance with the Nations League playoffs as it stands

• Azerbaijan cannot progress to Euro 2020

Group F

Spain, Sweden, Romania, Norway, Faroe Islands, Malta

15 November – Norway v Faroe Islands, Spain v Malta, Romania v Sweden

• Spain have already qualified for Euro 2020, can win the group with a point against Malta

• Sweden can qualify with a win over Romania; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Norway will miss out on qualification if they fail to win against the Faroe Islands or if Romania Vs Sweden does not end in a draw; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Faroe Islands cannot progress to Euro 2020

• Malta cannot progress to Euro 2020

Group G

Poland, Austria, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Israel, Latvia

16 November – Slovenia v Latvia, Israel v Poland, Austria v North Macedonia

• Poland have already qualified for Euro 2020, can win the group with a win against Israel

• Austria can qualify with a draw against North Macedonia

• North Macedonia needs a win against Austria to keep their qualification hopes alive; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Slovenia will miss out if they do not beat Latvia or if Austria avoid defeat against North Macedonia

• Israel need to defeat group leaders Poland or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia; have a chance with the Nations League playoffs as it stands

• Latvia cannot progress to Euro 2020

Group H

Turkey, France, Iceland, Albania, Andorra, Moldova

14 November – Turkey v Iceland, France v Moldova, Albania v Andorra



• Turkey can qualify with a point against Iceland

• France can qualify with a win against Moldova, or if Iceland fail to win against Turkey

• Iceland need to win against Turkey to keep their qualification hopes alive; have a chance with the Nations League playoffs as it stands

• Albania cannot progress to Euro 2020

• Andorra cannot progress to Euro 2020

• Moldova cannot progress to Euro 2020



Group I

Belgium, Russia, Cyprus, Scotland, Kazakhstan, San Marino

16 November – Russia v Belgium, Cyprus v Scotland, San Marino v Kazakhstan



• Belgium have already qualified for Euro 2020, can win the group with a point against Russia

• Russia have qualified for Euro 2022

• Cyprus cannot progress to Euro 2020

• Scotland cannot progress from the qualifying group; confirmed a play-off spot through the Nations League

• Kazakhstan cannot progress to Euro 2020

• San Marino cannot progress to Euro 2020

Group J

Italy, Finland, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Liechtenstein

15 November – Finland v Liechtenstein, Armenia v Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy



• Italy have already qualified as Group winners

• Finland will qualify with a win over Liechtenstein, or a draw should Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to win against Italy, will qualify regardless if Bosnia and Herzegovina lose and Armenia fail to beat Greece; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Bosnia and Herzegovina will miss out if they fail to win against Italy; if they draw with Italy and Finland avoid defeat against Liechtenstein; confirmed a play-off spot though the Nations League

• Armenia will miss out on qualification if they cannot beat Greece or Finland defeat Liechtenstein

• Greece cannot progress to Euro 2020

• Liechtenstein cannot progress to Euro 2020

It certainly promises to be a fascinating round of qualifiers