Czech defeat is a wake-up call for England - Southgate October 12, 2019 10:25 0:42 min Gareth Southgate admits England's 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic is a wake-up call. Interviews Gareth Southgate UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying -Latest Videos 0:39 min Brazil ready to move on from Senegal draw 0:42 min Czech defeat is a wake-up call for England 0:57 min Sergio Ramos - Spain's record breaker 3:05 min Iceland 0-1 France: Giroud wins it 4:55 min Report: Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg 3:51 min Report: Czech Republic 2-1 England 3:43 min Turkey 1 Albania 0 24:11 min News Summary 2:18 min Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia 27-8 Georgia 0:25 min Solskjaer can turn Man United fortunes around