Alexander-Arnold wants 'four more years' of Klopp By beIN SPORTS October 9, 2019 12:11 1:02 min Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he owes 'evreything' to manager Jurgen Klopp as the German brought up four years at the Merseyside club. Interviews UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying -Latest Videos 1:41 min Wenger - Bayern "Manipulated" Gnabry 0:53 min Schweinsteiger was one of Germany's greatest ever 1:59 min Report: Argentina 47-17 USA 1:13 min Scaloni to look to the future for Argentina 0:50 min Ter Stegen relaxed about Neuer competition 0:51 min 'Statue of Zlatan' unveiled 0:37 min Lenglet insists Griezmann is happy at Barcelona 0:26 min Federer appreciative of Chinese support 0:36 min Ter Stegen disappointed not to face Messi 1:13 min Frustrated Murray unimpressed by Fognini conduct