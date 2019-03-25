English
UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying

Mbappe takes Benzema's France record

Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player to reach 30 appearances for France after starting their Euro 2020 qualifier against Iceland on Monday.

The 20-year-old is six months younger than Karim Benzema was when he reached the landmark in 2010.

Mbappe made his debut for Les Bleus in a 3-1 win over Luxembourg in March 2017 and scored his first international goal in a World Cup qualifier against Netherlands in August later that year.

He has wasted little time in becoming one of his country's key figures and played a vital role in their triumph in Russia last year, scoring his fourth of the tournament in the final against Croatia.

And Mbappe marked his record-breaking appearance with the assist for Samuel Umtiti's opening goal at Stade de France on Monday.

