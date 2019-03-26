Luis Enrique to miss Spain game 'for family reasons'

Luis Enrique will not take charge of Spain for their game against Malta on Tuesday due to "family reasons", the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

La Roja face Malta in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Ta' Qali three days after Spain began their group with a 2-1 home victory over Norway.

Robert Moreno, who is Luis Enrique's assistant and previously worked with the Spain boss at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona, will lead the team in the coach's absence.

A tweet from the RFEF account read: "We inform of the absence of our coach Luis Enrique Martinez in the match tonight for family reasons.

"We ask for discretion and respect for his privacy. The second coach, Robert Moreno, will tonight lead the team."