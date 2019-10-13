English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying

Euro 2020 Qualifiers - Cyprus 0 Russia 5- Match Report

Russia seal place at Euro 2020 with comprensive 5-0 win over the ten men of Cyprus.

Reuters

Russia has booked their place at Euro 2020 with two games to spare following a comfortable 5-0 win away to Cyprus. First-half goals from Denis Cheryshev and Magomed Ozdoyev set the tone for Stanislav Cherchesov's side. Just before the half-hour mark Cyprus were reduced to ten men when Konstantinos Laifis was given a straight red card. 

Artem Dzyuba added a third for his side ten minutes from time. Whilst Aleksandr Golovin pounced on a goalkeeping error to give the Russians a deserved 4-0 lead.  Cheryshev capped off a fine individual performance scoring his second from Dzyuba's knockdown header in second-half stoppage time.   Russia joins Belgium in qualifying from Group I. 

 

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying
Previous Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium: Batshuayi and Meunier main
Read
Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium: Batshuayi and Meunier maintain perfect Group I record
Next

Latest Stories