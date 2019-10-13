Russia has booked their place at Euro 2020 with two games to spare following a comfortable 5-0 win away to Cyprus. First-half goals from Denis Cheryshev and Magomed Ozdoyev set the tone for Stanislav Cherchesov's side. Just before the half-hour mark Cyprus were reduced to ten men when Konstantinos Laifis was given a straight red card.

Artem Dzyuba added a third for his side ten minutes from time. Whilst Aleksandr Golovin pounced on a goalkeeping error to give the Russians a deserved 4-0 lead. Cheryshev capped off a fine individual performance scoring his second from Dzyuba's knockdown header in second-half stoppage time. Russia joins Belgium in qualifying from Group I.