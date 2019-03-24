Coman ruled out of Iceland qualifier

"After dialogue with the medical staff and the player, Didier Deschamps decided the player would return to his club. Kingsley Coman will not be replaced," the FFF said in a tweet ahead of the fixture on Monday in Paris.

Coman, 22, who plays his club football for Bayern Munich, was set to start the opening game of les Bleus' campaign in Friday's victory in Moldova but pulled out during the pre-match warm up.

He missed the World Cup in Russia with an ankle injury and he made his last international appearance in November 2017.