Cazorla returns to Spain squad as four Villarreal players called up

Santi Cazorla has been named in the Spain squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Sweden.

The 34-year-old earned a shock call-up in May after more than three years away, but was overlooked for the wins over Romania and the Faroe Islands in September.

Cazorla's early-season form has seen him rewarded with a recall, making him one of four Villarreal players selected by head coach Robert Moreno, along with Pau Torres, Raul Albiol and Gerard Moreno.

Torres and Moreno have also impressed for Villarreal in their strong start to the LaLiga season and are in line for their senior Spain debuts this month.

Sergio Reguilon, on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid, is the other new face in Moreno's squad.

There is also a return for Lazio's Luis Alberto as Spain aim to maintain their perfect start in Group F, which has so far seen them win all six matches.

With Jordi Alba ruled out by injury, Sergio Busquets is the only Barcelona player to make the 24-man squad, while Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are Real Madrid's representatives.

Spain squad in full: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), David de Gea (Manchester United), Pau Lopez (Roma); Raul Albiol (Villarreal), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla), Pau Torres (Villarreal); Luis Alberto (Lazio), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal), Fabian (Napoli), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo (Spain), Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla); Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).