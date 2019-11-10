English
UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying

Barkley and Heaton ruled out of England's Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ross Barkley and Tom Heaton have been ruled out of England's Euro 2020 qualifiers due to injury.

The pair will miss the fixtures against Montenegro and Kosovo, it was announced on Sunday.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson – on loan from Premier League side Manchester United – will replace Aston Villa's Heaton.

However, there is no replacement for England and Chelsea midfielder Barkley in Gareth Southgate's squad.

England are three points clear at the top of Group A as they prepare to host Montenegro on Thursday before travelling to Kosovo on November 17.

