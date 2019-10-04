Amiri named in Germany squad for first time

Nadiem Amiri has received a maiden senior Germany call-up from coach Joachim Low.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has impressed in his side's strong start to the Bundesliga campaign and shone at the Under-21 European Championship this year.

He is included in Low's selection for a friendly against Argentina on October 9, with a Euro 2020 qualifier away to Estonia following four days later.

Germany are without seven regular internationals due to injury, with Leroy Sane, Antonio Rudiger, Leon Goretzka, Nico Schulz, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Kevin Trapp all missing out.

The international break will reopen the debate over who should be Germany's goalkeeper, with incumbent Manuel Neuer continuing to be pushed hard by Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"We can all be very happy that we have two world-class goalkeepers in Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen," said Low. "I have no concerns at all, especially as we also have the likes of Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno.

"I have spoken with [Germany goalkeeper coach] Andy Kopke and we agreed that Ter Stegen will play against Argentina and Neuer against Estonia. We discussed that with the players too."

Serge Gnabry is one of four Bayern Munich players included, after his stunning four-goal haul in a 7-2 Champions League demolition of Tottenham this week.

Germany top Group C on goal difference from Northern Ireland despite suffering a 4-2 home loss to Netherlands in last month's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Germany squad in full:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Bernd Leno (Arsenal); Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen); Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Emre Can (Juventus), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid); Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).