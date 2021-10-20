Juventus made it three wins from their opening three Champions League matches as Dejan Kulusevski's late header downed Zenit 1-0.

A match of few clear-cut opportunities appeared to be petering out to a draw, with Weston McKennie having previously squandered Juve's best chances.

Massimiliano Allegri's team were far from their best in St Petersburg, though Zenit offered little threat going the other way.

The decisive moment came four minutes from time, Kulusevski glancing Mattia De Sciglio's cross in off the post to bring up his maiden Champions League goal and keep Juve three points clear at the top of Group H.