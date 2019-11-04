Mitch Freeley

The Champions League returns on Tuesday evening, and one side has the chance of making the round of sixteen. Let’s have a look at all the possible permutations from Matchday 4.

Group E

Napoli Vs Salzburg, Liverpool Vs Genk

Napoli will be through to the round of sixteen if they win at home to Salzburg and Genk fail to win against Liverpool.

Group F

Barcelona Vs Slavia Prague, Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan

No teams can progress on Matchday 4.

Group G

Zenit Vs RB Leipzig, Lyon Vs Benfica

No teams can progress on Matchday 4.

Group H

Chelsea Vs Ajax, Valencia Vs LOSC Lille

No teams can progress on Matchday 4.

