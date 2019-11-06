Arsene Wenger has admitted that he will not rule out an approach from Bayern Munich, with rumours swirling of the Bavarian giants placing the former Arsenal boss as their number one target to replace departed boss Niko Kovač.

Wenger 70, has been a guest with beIN SPORTS for their coverage of the Champions League admitted that he has yet to talk to Bayern about the role.

"I have never refused to talk to Bayern Munich, at the moment that's all I can say. At the moment I have not talked to them at all. I don't know, I don't know, we have not talked to each other and I don't know" explained to the French coach when asked about his interest in the role.

The former Arsenal boss admitted that he does yearn for a return to a coaching role and that he would make a decision on his future in the next few days.

"Look, I want just to do what I like now, I have not decided yet if I want to go back to the pitch or not. It's a difficult decision for me at the moment, I will make this decision in the coming days or week."

Typically guarded, Wenger admitted that it's hard to remain evasive when it came to be asked about managerial jobs since leaving Arsenal.

"People want to know, I cannot tell you what I don't know so I have to remain vague, it's not easy in the modern age."

Wenger did admit that he enjoyed the playing style of the Bundesliga giants, and entertained the idea of managing a side who would like to challenge both domestically and in Europe.

"What I admire is that they always try to play. They take responsibility to play, Bayern always wants to play possession not scored to say yes I want the ball and want to dominate the game. Historically they have a history of a club who wants to play positive football."

"I think that any team that challenges for the league want to challenge for the Champions League."

it has been widely reported that Bayern favour a German-speaking candidate for the role and Wenger did add that he would be up for the challenge.

Will Arsene Wenger be the next manager of Bayern Munich? You can hear more from the French tactician in the video above.