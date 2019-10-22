We have to fight against ourselves - Pochettino By beIN SPORTS October 22, 2019 09:13 1:39 min Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that this period of negative form is new for his side, but insists the team must battle themselves as well as their opponents to get back on track. Interviews UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 1:16 min Born This Day - Arsene Wenger turns 70 1:25 min Arsenal didn't deserve to lose - Emery 1:02 min Sarri explains what makes 'extraordinary' Ronaldo 1:39 min We have to fight against ourselves - Pochettino 0:30 min Koke bats away criticism of Atletico Madrid 0:30 min Liverpool dominate Ballon d'Or shortlist 26:06 min Watch Now - Arsene Wenger On The Record 2:13 min We are not strong in both boxes this year 0:47 min We always work hard! - Kane 1:00 min Five Things - Martinez on target for Inter