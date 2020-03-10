Valencia Vs Atalanta – Live Stream
Atalanta secured the best result of the first-leg, as they smashed Valencia 4-1 at home! La Dea do enjoy playing away from home, I wonder if we will have a goal-fest tonight?!
MATCHDAY
Tutti insieme - All together
Despite the game being played behind closed doors, due to the threat of the coronavirus thousands of Valencia fans came out to welcome their side! What an effort!
A few round of sixteen screamers to get you in the mood for tonight's action!
Who are you backing to score this time?
Valencia have a very impressive European record at home! Can they score three tonight to get the win?
Valencia have won 13 of their last 19 continental fixtures at Mestalla...
Atalanta have arrived, and not a face mark in sight!
We've arrived at the Mestalla!
Facciamo il nostro ingresso al "Mestalla"!
Valencia stressing that they don't need fans in the stadium! The bond between the club and fans is always there, lads hate to break this to you but your 4-1 down from the first leg!
Valencia CF
The Fans,
The Team,
Always together
We are L'Anima De Mestalla
We are The Soul Of Mestalla
So here we go! No fans, no problem in the Champions League. It's going to be very quiet at the Mestalla tonight!
VCFAtalanta coming up!
Il countdown è quasi terminato!
Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Valencia Vs Atalanta! The Italians have a 4-1 lead heading into the second leg, although the game will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus across Europe. We have all the build-up, team news and goals from the game!