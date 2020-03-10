Valencia 3-4 Atalanta – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Having blown away Valencia in the first-leg Champions League debutants Atalanta cannot afford to be complacent when they head to Spain. The game at the Mestalla will certainly be interesting as it is being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

Valencia was comprehensively outplayed in the first leg as a brace from Hans Hateboer and second-half strikes from Josip Iličić and Remo Freuler handed Atalanta a 4-1 lead heading into the second leg.

Despite the heavy defeat, Los Che did grab a lifeline as substitute Denis Cheryshev scored just after the hour mark. Although Albert Celades will be hoping for a miracle if his side is to launch an almighty fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since the 2006–07 season. Home form has been impressive for Valencia, only losing once in twelve games in all competitions on home soil, and this will be some comfort as they head into the game against an Atalanta side who are breaking new ground in the Champions League.

Date- 10th March 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 12 HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

As for Atalanta, they produced a stunning performance to all but book their place in the last eight with a 4-1 victory at the San Siro. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side has also been flying high in the league and currently sit in fourth place and are undefeated in their last seven games in all competitions.

The Italian side is in unknown territory in the Champions League but does have an impressive away record overall this season. La Dea has scored seven away from home on two occasions this season at Torino and Lecce, whilst the Italian side did produce a stunning 3-0 away win against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the round of sixteen.

Crucially Atalanta will head into the contest at the Mestalla fresh after not playing domestically at the weekend. With the free-flowing football that Gian Piero Gasperini insists on playing, don’t be surprised if the Italians add further goals to put the game beyond the reach of Valencia.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Atalanta head to Valencia.