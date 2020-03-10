Valencia Vs Atalanta – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Having blown away Valencia in the first-leg Champions League debutants Atalanta cannot afford to be complacent when they head to Spain. The game at the Mestalla will certainly be interesting as it is being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

Valencia was comprehensively outplayed in the first leg as a brace from Hans Hateboer and second-half strikes from Josip Iličić and Remo Freuler handed Atalanta a 4-1 lead heading into the second leg.

Despite the heavy defeat, Los Che did grab a lifeline as substitute Denis Cheryshev scored just after the hour mark. Although Albert Celades will be hoping for a miracle if his side is to launch an almighty fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since the 2006–07 season. Home form has been impressive for Valencia, only losing once in twelve games in all competitions on home soil, and this will be some comfort as they head into the game against an Atalanta side who are breaking new ground in the Champions League.

Celades has a lengthy injury list to contend with particularly in defence. Ezequiel Garay and Gabriel are out of the game with a knee injury and suspension, whilst Eliaquim Mangala is a doubt with a hamstring injury. Spanish striker Rodrigo is also doubtful with a knee injury meaning that Kevin Gameiro will lead the line.

Valencia Predicted Team

Cillessen; Wass, Diakhaby, Mangala, Gayà; Ferrán Torres, Kondogbia, Parejo, Soler; Guedes, Gameiro

Date- 10th March 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 12 HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

As for Atalanta, they produced a stunning performance to all but book their place in the last eight with a 4-1 victory at the San Siro. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side has also been flying high in the league and currently sit in fourth place and are undefeated in their last seven games in all competitions.

The Italian side is in unknown territory in the Champions League but does have an impressive away record overall this season. La Dea has scored seven away from home on two occasions this season at Torino and Lecce, whilst the Italian side did produce a stunning 3-0 away win against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the round of sixteen.

Crucially Atalanta will head into the contest at the Mestalla fresh after not playing domestically at the weekend. With the free-flowing football that Gian Piero Gasperini insists on playing, don’t be surprised if the Italians add further goals to put the game beyond the reach of Valencia.

In team news, Rafael Tolói is a doubt with a muscle injury. A number of key players are a yellow card away from missing a potential quarter-final first leg with the quartet of Marten de Roon, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer and Josip Iličić all walking the disciplinary tightrope.

Atalanta Predicted Team

Gollini; Palomino, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, A Gómez, Iličić; Zapata

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Atalanta head to Valencia. You can follow all the action and the remaining Champions League games via beIN CONNECT.