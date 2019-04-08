UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Spurs will welcome high-flying Man City to their brand new stadium, for the first-leg quarter-final of the Champions League in what is a season-defining game for both sides. As ever, you will be able to follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live & exclusive with beIN SPORTS.

After waiting for most of the season to move into their home, Tottenham now has a game worthy of their surroundings when they face Man City on Tuesday evening. This is the first time since 2011 that Spurs have reached the quarter-finals and will be hoping to go one step further buoyed by 62,000 fans at their state of the art stadium. It was a happy homecoming last week, as Spurs showed composure to defeat Crystal Palace 2-0. They will be looking to maintain that momentum against arguably one of the best sides in European football.

In team news, Spurs will be without the injured trio of Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela who will miss out through injury. Having come on as a sub, Harry Winks could get the nod in central midfield alongside Moussa Sissoko. The composure and passing of the young midfielder will be need if Spurs can get the better of City. Fresh from scoring the opening goal in the new stadium, South Korean star Son Heung-min is likely to support Harry Kane in attack.

Spurs Predicted Team

Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Winks, Rose; Son, Kane

City are still very much in the hunt for a quadruple following a 1-0 win over Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Citizens are potentially twelve games away from a memorable season, and all is to play for in the Premier League, Champions League & FA Cup and all could be added to the League Cup secured earlier in the season.



Pep Guardiola will be fully away that domestic opposition dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League last season, and will be stressing to his squad not to get wrapped up by the occasion of taking on Spurs at their brand new stadium. Still, City have a good recent record against Spurs and have won their last four games against the north London side. Coupled with fourteen consecutive victories in all competitions following their last defeat to Newcastle make City favorites for the contest.

In team news, Guardiola will be sweating over the fitness of Sergo Aguero who missed out on the semi-final win over Brighton at the weekend. The Argentine striker has five goals in the Champions League this season, including a brace in the 7-0 demolition of Schalke from the previous round. Aguero is back training with the side, and a call is likely to be made before the game. Bernard Mendy is likely to reprise his role at left-back, whilst Leroy Sane & David Silva could have to settle for a place on the bench.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Danilo, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

It certainly promises to be a fascinating contest as Tottenham look to halt the Citizens quadruple quest.


