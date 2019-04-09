UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

A second-half strike from Son Heung-min gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Sergio Aguero missed a first-half penalty and Harry Kane was forced off injured before Son's strike settled the first European match at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

City had won all of the past three meetings with Spurs but, without Bernardo Silva or Kevin De Bruyne in the starting line-up, they seemed to lack a lot of the spark that has kept them on course for an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were thwarted by Ederson for much of the match, but the Brazil goalkeeper allowed Son's strike to slide beneath him and leave City trailing ahead of the return leg.

Eleven minutes in, Danny Rose was penalised after a VAR review for blocking Raheem Sterling's shot with his arm, but Aguero's spot-kick was comfortably saved by Hugo Lloris.

The incident seemed to galvanise Spurs, with Kane seeing a shot well stopped by Ederson, who also denied Rose just before the break.

City were not quite at their slickest but Aguero did flash a shot just past the right-hand post, as they continued to look a threat on the counter-attack.

Sterling was denied by Lloris shortly after half-time as the game became more frantic, but the atmosphere was rather quelled an hour in, when Kane had to be helped down the tunnel after apparently damaging his ankle in a challenge with Fabian Delph.

City suddenly looked in the ascendancy, but it was Spurs who found the breakthrough 12 minutes from time. Son just kept Christian Eriksen's pass from going out for a goal-kick, skipped past Delph's challenge and saw a left-foot shot squirm beneath Ederson's body.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Son Heung-min pulls the ball back from the byline and smashes his shot under Ederson! Spurs take the lead!

Ouch! Harry Kane is off for Spurs, after clashing with Fabian Delph, that does look bad!

Chance! Raheem Sterling takes the ball down quickly, and his shot is pushed away by Hugo Loris! Up the other end and Son Heung-min curves a shot just wide!

That's sneaky from Fernandinho! Getting a pot shot away on Kane!

Spurs come close to open the scoring! Harry Kane has a shot from close range which is batted away by Edinson!

VAR Drama! After a quick review, Danny Rose is adjudged to have handled the ball! Sergio Aguero steps up, and Loris pulls off the save! What Drama!

You can't beat that Champions League anthem! Game time is upon us!

Live Updates

Preamble

How fancy are the changing rooms?! We are just over 20 minutes away from game time!

Tonight's team news will be with us in the next hour!



Powerful stuff from our studio guest Ruud Gullit in light of Danny Rose saying that he can't wait to retire due to his frustration at the lack of action on racism in the game. "It's up to society to do something, it's important that a nation like England stands up to racism." Well thought out stuff from the former Dutch international.

"It's a social problem and we have to tackle it"



Now for Man City! As expected, Sergio Aguero returns to the side!

TEAM NEWS KLAXON! We have the team news! First up Spurs! One Change! Harry Winks comes in for Ben Davis!

Good to see fans showing support for Spurs defender Danny Rose! Racism has no place in football!

Man City have arrived! The Quadruple is still on for the Citizens! Can they get a result tonight?!

Suited and Booted. Spurs looking dapper heading into their quarter-finals

Bad news for Spurs fans! It seems that Sergio Aguero will be fit for tonight! More from Carrie Brown!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Tottenham Vs Man City in the Champions League! It's a spicy all Premier League encounter in North London, in what could be a season-defining game for both sides. Join me for all the latest team news, Live Match Updates & Goals as they go in!