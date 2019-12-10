UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can follow the Live Match Stream of Red Bull Salzburg Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool into a 2-0 leads minutes after the restart. Somehow, from the tightest of angles Salah scores! Wow!

Goal! Naby Keita opens the scoring against his former side! Sadio Mane floats a ball into the box and Keita nods the ball into an empty net!

Second half

Peep! 0-0 at the break! Finely poised between the two sides this! With Napoli 3-0 up at the break, Liverpool still need a point to confirm their spot in the round of sixteen!

That Champions League anthem! We are seconds away from kick-off!

Live Updates

Preamble

It's a homecoming for Naby Keita and Sadio Mane who are starting against their former clubs! After a rest against Bournemouth will Mane find the back of the net tonight?

We have two Champions league legends in the studio with Angus Scott! Don't forget we get underway at 8:55 Mecca!

Decisive night in the @ChampionsLeague in the company of two time winners @GullitR and @marceldesailly. We start with #SALLIV then the former @ChelseaFC boys can cheer on the Blues v @LOSC_EN here on @beINSPORTS_EN. Join us if you can in 3 pic.twitter.com/URjsG3LAGB — Angus Scott (@AngusScott) December 10, 2019

Last time the two sides met in the Champions League, Liverpool ran out 4-3 winners! Are we expecting goals tonight?

PLENTY of Champions League action tonight! Which games will you be watching?!

We've got Ruud Gullit in the studio tonight! Nicky Crosby grills the former AC Milan midfielder!

TRUE ✔️ or FALSE ❌



⚽ Haaland will ruin #LFC's night

⚽ Honeymoon period over for Lampard

⚽ #Inter will be eliminated tonight@CrosbyNicky quizzes @GullitR while he gets a haircut! #beINUCL 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/iuXu5pWJoK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2019

Now for Liverpool! Jurgen Klopp is taking no chances here with a full-strength side! Naby Keita keeps his place in midfield, and will play against his former club!

Right! Team news time! The hosts first! No surprise, Erling Braut Haaland leads the line! Goalkeeper Cican Stankovic should be back in contention after shaking off a thigh injury.

Tonight's team news is in! 🔥 #SALLIV pic.twitter.com/nkioU2LUov — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) December 10, 2019

It's all about Erling Braut Haaland, the Norwegian striker has taken the group stages by storm, will he find the back of the net against the European Champions?!

Debut #UCL season? No problem for this wonderkid 😎



😱 8 (EIGHT) goals in his first 5 games! Erling Braut Haaland 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4FOBpMISgD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 10, 2019

Salzburg needs a win tonight to reach the round of sixteen, and they still believe an upset could happen!

So here we go! Do or die for Liverpool tonight? Can Salzburg throw a spanner in the works? Either way, the Reds look ready for business.

In the building and ready for business 👊#SALLIV pic.twitter.com/hBtRMcQpnM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live updates of Red Bull Salzburg Vs Liverpool in the Champions League. The Reds need just a point to reach the round of sixteen, but the Austrian side stands in their way, mainly in the form of teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland. Join me for all the build-up, team news and the goals from the Red Bull Arena!