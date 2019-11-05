UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can follow all of the action from Real Madrid Vs Galatasaray via beIN CONNECT.

Real Madrid can make a big step to the round of sixteen with a victory over qualification rivals Galatasaray on Wednesday evening. Los Blancos edged out the Turkish champions in matchday 3, and a similar result will extend the gap between the two sides ahead of the finals two group games.

It’s been a slow start to the Champions League for Real, with a defeat to PSG and a draw with Club Brugge stalling Zidane’s side’s progress. Still, the French coach will be well aware of the need to defeat bottom of the table Galatassry to ensure eventual passage to the round of sixteen.

In team news, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are unlikely to feature as they look to overcome calf and muscular injuries respectively.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

Date – Wednesday 6th November

Channel – HD 1

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

As for Galatasaray, one point from their opening three games suggests that a Europa League spot is more likely than progression to the round of sixteen. The Turkish side would have been frustrated at how their encounter went with Los Blancos last time out, with the team failing to create many chances of note against a poor Real team.

It means that the game on Wednesday has extra significance for the Yellow-Reds who will know that a famous win in Madrid puts them right back into the qualification picture. The biggest for the side has been the lack of firepower in attack, thanks in part to the absence of summer signing Radamel Falcao who has been sidelined since October.

In team news, Florin Andone is expected to cover for Falcao in attack, whilst the pair of Younes Belhanda and Mario Lemina could be in contention, which would give Fatih Terim further options in attack.

Galatasaray Predicted Team

Muslera; Marcao, Donk, Luyindama; Nagatomo, Seri, Nzonzi, Mariano; Babel, Andone, Belhanda

