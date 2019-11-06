You can follow all the action from Real Madrid Vs Galatasaray via beIN CONNECT

Now for Galatasaray! No Radamel Falcao, he's still injured. Florin Andone will be the centre forward for the side tonight. Keep an eye out for Ivorian midfielder Jean Michaël Seri, who could be the dangerman for the Turks!

Team News! First up, Real Madrid! No Gareth Bale or James Rodrigez, both sidelined through injury. Karim Benzema leads the line, the French striker scored the only goal when the sides met in Istanbul.

Is this the greatest football ground in the world?

Galatasary going with the textbook yellow and red number for tonight's proceedings. Lovely to see!

📢 Our classic yellow and red combination is today’s kit in Santiago Bernabeu! 💛❤️ #RMvGS #UCL pic.twitter.com/X76uwGrvDq — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 6, 2019

So here we go! Another evening of Champions League football at the Santiago Bernabeu! Good news, everything looks well in the Los Blancos changing room!

👌👕 All ready in our dressing room!

🔢 Who would be in your starting XI?#RmUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/fVOPgyNdB6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 6, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Madrid Vs Galatasaray! Los Blancos need a win tonight to get their Champions League campaign back on track! Galatasary stand in the way, who will be looking to get a victory to pull them off the foot of group A. It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, so stick around for all the latest updates, team news and goals as they go in from the game!