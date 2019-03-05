Mitch Freeley

You Can Watch the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Ajax via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Real Madrid's dismal run of form continued as Ajax won 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to dump the Champions League holders out of the competition for the first time since 2014-15.

After winning Europe's elite club tournament in three consecutive years under Zinedine Zidane, a tough first campaign since the French icon's departure was capped in remarkable fashion on Tuesday in a 5-3 aggregate loss.

Madrid fell apart in the first half and saw their 2-1 first-leg lead overturned in the opening 20 minutes by goals from Hakim Ziyech and David Neres as Ajax ran riot.

The irrepressible Dusan Tadic added another with a controversial second-half strike, leaving Madrid requiring three goals to stay in the competition, and although Marco Asensio got one back, a fourth home defeat in a row never looked in doubt as Lasse Schone made it four.

With two of those reverses coming at the hands of bitter rivals Barcelona last week before this humbling, pressure will undoubtedly build on head coach Santiago Solari's position.

The unmarked Raphael Varane headed against the crossbar inside five minutes, but Ajax settled into the contest thereafter and two superb pieces of creative play from Dusan Tadic swiftly wiped out Madrid's away goals.

Tadic first darted in behind Nacho Fernandez to square for Ziyech to sidefoot into the bottom left corner and then the Serbia international left Casemiro in a spin and played in Neres for a calm finish.

Ajax passed up further chances before a horrible half for the hosts was compounded by injuries to Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior in quick succession.

Substitute Gareth Bale, jeered off the pitch against Barca, was again whistled by his own supporters and almost gifted Ziyech a third goal before striking the post at the other end.

Madrid scarcely improved after the restart and Tadic was rightly the man to put the tie beyond them, slamming into the top-left corner before a lengthy delay as VAR finally advised the referee that the ball had not gone out of play earlier in the move.

A belated response saw Asensio slide a finish beyond Andre Onana, but there was no let up in Ajax's attacking ambition and a glorious Schone free-kick caught out the scrambling Courtois, before a frustrated Nacho was sent off in stoppage time.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Wow! Lasse Schöne curls in a free-kick from the left wing which dips into the top corner! Ajax go 4-1 up!

Goal! Asensio pulls one back for Los Blancos, is it too little, too late for the European Cup holders?

Goal! Dusan Tadic! What a goal! Ajax go 3-0 up! (After a bit of VAR checking) it's allowed!

Chance! Karim Benzema tries to curl the ball into the far post but is denied by André Onana

Chance! Gareth Bale hits the post with his chipped chance!

Chance! A lung-busting run from Vinicius, but his shot hits the side netting!

Goal! Oh my! Magic from Tadic to set up David Neres who scores from close range! Ajax lead 2-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate!

Goal! Hakim Ziyech latches onto a Tadic cut back and finds the bottom corner! Ajax take an early lead!

Chance! Rafa Verane rattled the post with an early effort!

Peep! We are underway in Madrid!

Live Updates

Preamble

I wonder how Gareth Bale feels sitting on the sidelines tonight? With rumours of the Welshman leaving Madrid in the summer, our studio guest Marcel Desailly doesn't believe the Los Blancos number 11 will ever make it as an exceptional player!

"He doesn't have it. He's going to be a top player but never an exceptional player."



Gareth Bale won't like hearing this from @marceldesailly! #beINUCL #UCL 📺 HD1https://t.co/YdgHvwgz7F pic.twitter.com/hZwNGROH3k — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 5, 2019

Now for Ajax! It's a full strength side from the four-time European Cup winners! Dusan Tadic will lead the line!

Team News! Gareth Bale is on the bench, Vasquez replaces the Welsh winger! Nacho comes into the side to replace the suspended Sergio Ramos!

Will VAR help Ajax tonight?

"Ajax was done in unbelievable fashion by VAR" - @GullitR reckons Real Madrid got lucky in the 1st leg!#beINUCL #UCL 📺 HD1https://t.co/YdgHvwgz7F pic.twitter.com/r85uXGFLuw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 5, 2019

European nights are special for Real Madrid! How amazing is this welcome for the Euopean Cup holders?!

Los Blancos are in the building!

Ajax's dressing room is looking good!

So here we go! Just under one hour till game time!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Madrid Vs Ajax in the Champions League. After being dumped out of the Copa del Rey and La Liga in the space of four days, The Champions League is the only hope of a trophy for Real Madrid this season. Luckily for Los Blancos, they have won the last three Champions League titles and are gunning for a fourth. Santigo Solari's side has a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg but will be wary of the threat posed by four times European Cup winners Ajax, who tested Real during the first leg. As ever, join me for all the latest build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game!