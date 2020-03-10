Leipzig Vs Tottenham – Live Stream

Last season’s finalists Tottenham will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their first-leg round of sixteen tie against RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening.

Leipzig produced an impressive first-leg performance when the two sides met in north London. Dominating the ball, and coming away with an al important away goal courtesy of a Timo Werner penalty boss Julian Nagelsmann will be pleased with how his side played.

Whilst the result was even more impressive when you consider this was Leipzig’s first-ever game against English opposition in the Champions League.

Domestically, the side from East Germany has slipped slightly off the pace in the Bundesliga. Having drawn their last two league games to Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg, it means that the Rot Bullen currently sits in third place five points behind Bayern Munich. Having scored the vital away goal, Nagelsmann will be confident of getting the result to seal a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the clubs history.

Recent home form has been strong, with Leipzig not tasting defeat in their last 11 home games in all competitions. You have to go all the way back to the opening group game against Lyon in October for the last time Leipzig lost on home turf.

In team news, Dayot Upamecano missed the first leg through suspension and the central defender is expected to start on Tuesday evening. English winger Ademola Lookman came off the bench at the weekend and could be pushing for a starting place in the side. Club captain Willi Orban has recovered from knee surgery but will have to settle for a place on the bench. Timo Werner should start and will be looking to add to his four goals from seven Champions League games.

RB Leipzig Predicted Predicted Team

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Laimer, Sabitzer, Angelino; Werner, Schick, Nkunku

Tottenham have a task on their hands as they head to Germany to face RB Leipzig. Following the defeat to their opponents in the first leg, Spurs lost the following three games including a penalty shoot-out defeat to Norwich to be dumped out of the FA Cup. Spurs did stop the rot at the weekend with a 1-1 draw with Burnley, however, the North London side have slumped to eighth place and are now seven points away from fourth place.

More worrying for fans is the readiness for Jose Mourinho to put his players out to dry in the media. Record signing Tanguy Ndombele was the latest player to feel the ire of the Portuguese coach, and you have to wonder the motives of Mourinho heading into the crunch Champions League clash.

Spurs have an indifferent record away from home in the Champions League this campaign, having lost in a dead rubber against Bayern Munich drawn with Olympiacos and won against Red Star Belgrade 4-0. It certainly takes an almighty performance in Germany if Tottenham is to overcome the odds and reach the quarter-finals for a second consecutive season.

In team news, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min remain noticeable long-term absentees for the side. Whilst Steven Bergwijn has been ruled out of the side for the season in another blow for Spurs. Fresh from scoring from the penalty spot at the weekend, Dele Alli is likely to start in Leipzig. The England international will have to be at his very best if Spurs are to pull off an upset.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Dier, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela; Alli, Lucas

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Leipzig and Tottenham battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals.