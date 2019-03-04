UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Manchester United face an uphill battle against PSG to overturn a 2-0 first leg defeat to progress in the Champions League. As ever, you will be able to follow all the action from the Parc des Princes Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

PSG are on the brink of qualification to the quarter-finals following their impressive 2-0 first-leg victory against United at Old Trafford. Goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe handed the Parisians the decisive advantage, whilst the exploits of PSG was even more impressive as they were without the likes of Neymar & Edinson Cavani.

Since their victory in Manchester, PSG has been on a roll winning all five competitive games since in the league and cup. More scarily perhaps is that PSG has only conceded 3 goals in that time whilst scoring 14 goals during the same period. With a 17 point lead at the top of Ligue 1, the league title is assured. Thomas Tuchel will know full well that he will be judged on how well PSG do in the Champions League and may decide to play defensively to assure progression.

In team news, Neymar is a long-term absentee whilst Edinson Cavani is facing a battle to be fit in time for the game. It means Kylian Mbappe should lead the line for the side. The World Cup winner has arguably been the Parisians standout performer this season and already has four goals in seven Champions League starts this season. Elsewhere and Tuchel may have to make a call between Christopher Nkunku and Dani Alves on the right wing.

PSG Predicted Team

Buffon; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos; Nkunku, Draxler, Di Maria; Mbappe

As for Manchester United, the pressure is on to overturn the first leg and make it to the quarter-finals. The first leg defeat has put the Red Devils at a massive disadvantage, although if one manager could overturn the odds it would be Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

To date, the home defeat to PSG has been the only real blot on the record of the Norwegian coach who took the reins of United following the departure of Jose Mourinho. Three victories and a draw with Liverpool have followed, as United look well placed to seal a top-four finish in the league and are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

United prepared for their midweek match with a come from behind 3-2 win against Southampton. Goals from Andreas Pereira & a Romelu Lukaku brace sealed the win, as United showed the fighting qualities that had previously been exhibited under Sir Alex Ferguson.

In team news, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are still absent for the game. Whilst Alexis Sanchez will also miss out after limping off against Southampton and is expected to be absent for the next two months. Paul Pogba will also be absent from the game after picking up a red card in the first leg three weeks ago. After scoring a brace on the weekend, Romelu Lukaku could be in line for a start in Paris.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Dalot, Pereira, Rashford; Lukaku

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as PSG look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they take on Manchester United. As ever, you can follow all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.