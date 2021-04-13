PSG vs Bayern Munich - Live Stream

Alphonso Davies joins his teammates in warming up as the Canadian international is set to start tonight.

The host's being warming up in what hopes will be a thrilling night.

PSG have announced their starting lineup for the fixture.

The Champions of Europe have arrived at Le Parc De Princes.

Bayern Munich have announced their starting lineup to face PSG.

PSG get set to host Champions of Europe Bayern Munich in the second and deciding leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final matchup.

Last week PSG flew over to Munich and took with them a slender 3-2 advantage in what was a thrilling match, tonight they face the challenge of defending their league against the onslaught Bayern will be hoping to bring to the Parc de Princes.

Bayern Munich will have to approach this game without their star striker Robert Lewandowski who is out with a knee, as well as Serge Gnabry who is ill. The absence of these two on form attackers was apparent in the first leg, with Bayern attempting 31 shots yet none able to be slotted in.

Kylian Mbappe had yet another fantastic performance as he continuous to outperform top teams in this season's campaign, with the focus tonight on at least creating a goal let alone scoring one himself.