UEFA Champions League

Liverpool takes a 2-0 first-leg lead to Porto, with the aim of progressing to the Champions League semi-finals for a second consecutive season. You can follow all the action from the game with beIN CONNECT.

Porto has it all to do if they are to avoid being dumped out at the quarter-final stage. The Dragons have been in fine form domestically and picked up a fifth consecutive league victory with a routine 3-0 win over Portimonense. Sérgio Conceição’s side is second in Liga Nos on goal difference behind Benfica and will battle it out for the title from the remaining five games of the season.

In the Champions League, Porto have been a force at home this season winning all four games at home this season. That included an impressive 3-1 extra time win over Roma to progress to the quarter-finals. Interestingly their last defeat at the Estádio do Dragão in Europe came at the hands of Liverpool when the Reds picked up an impressive 5-0 win during the round of sixteen last season.

In team news, Conceição will welcome back veteran defender Pepe into the side after serving a suspension in the first-leg. That will likely mean that Porto will play with a back four, with Real Madrid bound Eder Militao playing alongside Pepe. In attack, Moussa Marega is likely to continue his role in attack. The Malian missed a number of key chances last week at Anfield, but the burly 28-year-old will back himself to find the back of the net on home soil.

Casillas; Pereira, Pepe, Eder Militao , Telles; Corona, Herrera, Pereira; Brahimi, Tiquinho, Marega.

Kick-Off – 22:00

As for Liverpool, they are still battling on two fronts both domestically and in Europe. The Reds returned to the top of the table on Sunday following an impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea. Two goals in two second-half minutes from Sadio Mane & a Mohamed Salah rocket confirmed all three points as the momentum shifted back to Jurgen Klopp’s side in the race for the Premier League title.

Perhaps surprisingly Liverpool has had a relatively poor run away in the Champions League. Prior to their 3-1 win away to Bayern in the round of sixteen, the Reds has lost five consecutive games on the road, including defeats to the likes of PSG, Napoli & Real Madrid. Still, Klopp will be confident that his side can progress, especially with Liverpool never losing to Porto in European competition.

In team news, club captain Jordan Henderson is expected to be fit after coming off with an ankle knock against Chelsea. Klopp may elect to switch up his midfield options as he looks to a tough Premier League contest away to Cardiff. Both Fabinho & Naby Keita may drop to the bench with James Milner & Georginio Wijnaldum coming into the side. Whilst Klopp will also have to choose between Dejan Lovren & Joel Matip in central defence.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson; Milner; Wijnaldum; Mane; Salah; Firmino

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool look to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.


