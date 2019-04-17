UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Porto Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT
Goal! Liverpool take the lead! Sadio Mane times his run perfectly to give Liverpool a lead against the odds! After a quick VAR check, it's given!
The Champions! Kick-off in Porto!
Salah has been in bad form? Not sure I can believe that from Ruud Gullit . Did you not see the goal he scored on the weekend against Chelsea?!
"Salah has been in HORRIBLE form. I watched the game against Southampton - he was the worst on the pitch!"#beINUCL #PORLIV 📺 HD12 pic.twitter.com/Qz5A0tEsRz— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) April 17, 2019
Iker Casillas has the most Champions League appearances of any player EVER. How important can the Spanish stopper for Porto be tonight? P.S 20 minutes to go!
🔵⚪📸#FCPorto #FCPLFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/FNhzCbGVs0— FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 17, 2019
Jurgen Klopp has been chatting with Matt Critchely before the game! Check out what the Reds boss had to say here!
1 hour to kick-off! Jürgen Klopp discusses his team selection.#beINUCL #PORLIV 📺 HD12 pic.twitter.com/1QtTOkduL8— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) April 17, 2019
Now for Liverpool! Divok Origi starts ahead of Roberto Firmino, James Milner comes in for Jordan Henderson who is on the bench.
🔴 #UCL TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2019
The Reds... https://t.co/Y9dacX0S4K
TEAM NEWS TIME! First up Porto! Pepe returns to the line up after serving a suspension in the first-leg. Héctor Herrera starts in midfield and Moussa Marega will lead the three-man attack! It seems that Sérgio Conceição is going on the front foot!
⚽O nosso 11 inicial esta noite #FCPorto #FCPLFC #UCL #Exceedyourself #Prozis pic.twitter.com/KpS3zrEnCL— FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 17, 2019
It's a huge ask for Porto tonight to overturn a 2-0 deficit, but the Portuguese side has won all of their games in the Champions League this season! Could they follow Ajax's lead last night and stun Liverpool?
Chegamos 🔵⚪#FCPorto #FCPLFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/SUpnThDole— FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 17, 2019
Our man Matt Critchley has been busy! Last night he was in Barcelona, now he's in Porto! A little bit of early team news, no Dejan Lovern but Joe Gomez has travelled with the side!
What is @LFC's team looking like ahead of tonight's encounter with @FCPorto?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) April 17, 2019
@MattCritchley1 gives the latest...#UCL #beINUCL #PORLIV pic.twitter.com/MzcZymLLcn
The Estádio do Dragão is looking in fine fettle ahead of the big game! Porto did beat Roma 3-1 in the round of sixteen at home, can they do the game tonight against Liverpool?
Preparados. Força Porto 💪#FCPorto #FCPLFC #estadiododragao #ucl pic.twitter.com/OWxPGFAxnx— FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 17, 2019
So here we go! Can Liverpool hold on to their 2-0 lead and reach the Champions League semi-final for a second consecutive season? The good news is that the Reds have arrived at the stadium! We are set to kick-off at 22:00 Mecca!
It's almost time... 💫🔴 pic.twitter.com/ea4O0KG494— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2019
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Porto Vs Liverpool in the Champions League. The Reds have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals to set up a potential clash with Barcelona. As ever, join me for all the latest updates, team news & goal highlights from the game!