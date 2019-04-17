UEFA Champions League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had his say on Raheem Sterling's last gasp goal ruled out thanks to VAR. The goal would have sealed the Citizens progression to the semi-finals, however, the Catalan coach accepted the decision despite labelling it as "cruel" on his side.

"It's cruel and we believe it's a goal and after the review, it was offside so I would prefer that goal because in that moment there was incredible emotion. Everyone in the stadium believed the game was won with two minutes left and after it was changed it was cruel, but it is what it is."

You can hear more from the Manchester City boss in the video above.