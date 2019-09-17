UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente struck late to earn Napoli a 2-0 win at home to holders Liverpool in the first game of the Reds' Champions League defence.

Carlo Ancelotti's men won the corresponding fixture last term with Mertens' spot-kick and Llorente's injury-time goal enough to ensure history was repeated in the Group C clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday.

Andy Robertson was deemed to have tripped Jose Callejon in the box and, after VAR ratified the penalty decision, Mertens squeezed his penalty past Adrian in the 82nd minute.

Liverpool rode their luck in reaching the knockout rounds in 2018-19 and Jurgen Klopp's men will again have to bounce back from an away loss to Napoli this year after Llorente's first goal for the club sealed all three points.

Napoli had an early strike ruled out for offside when Hirving Lozano headed home the rebound after Adrian's excellent double save from Fabian Ruiz.

Sadio Mane's shot was saved by Alex Meret in the 20th minute - Liverpool recording their first shot on target in the game having failed to manage any in last season's visit.

And the Reds should have gone into the break 1-0 up, Firmino heading wide a fine James Milner cross on the Brazil forward's 200th Liverpool appearance.

Napoli had the first big chance of the second half, Adrian showing superb reactions to prevent Mertens from turning in Fabian's deep cross, then Mane overhit a pass to Mohamed Salah as Liverpool broke at speed.

Liverpool were starting to build pressure and, after successive errors from Kalidou Koulibaly and Kostas Manolas handed him a sight of goal in the 65th minute, Salah's drive was turned around the post by Meret.

Napoli's goalkeeper had to deny Mane again as Liverpool looked to finish strongly, but when Callejon jinked into the box he went over Robertson's outstretched leg to win a penalty.

Mertens had to wait for the VAR check, but calmly drilled his strike past Adrian, with Virgil van Dijk's terrible error in stoppage time ensuring former Tottenham striker Llorente could ease home a second.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Substitute Fernando Llorente pounces on a defensive error to put Napoli 2-0 up at the death!

Goal! Napoli opens the scoring from the penalty spot! Dries Mertens slams the ball home! Liverpool fans will be convinced that José Callejón took a dive to win the penalty!

Chance! Mohamed Salah pounces on a rare defensive lapse from Couilabaly, his shot is turned around the post by Alex Meret.

Back underway in Naples and Napoli go close! Dries Mertens is denied by a fingertip Adrian save!

Peep! 0-0 at the break! Liverpool has come close twice, but Napoli are still in the contest! More to come in the next 15 minutes!

Chance! Roberto Firmino heads just wide! Liverpool have been ramping up the pressure for sometime now!

Chance! Sadio Mane goes close, Alex Meret pushes the shot away at the near post!

That Champions League Music! We are about to kick-off in Naples!

Live Updates

Preamble

Mohamed Salah being Mohamed Salah! Will, the Egyptian King get on the scoresheet tonight?!

Napoli has arrived! Just a reminder again, the Italians got the better of Liverpool the last time they visited Naples!

Liverpool have been pretty impressive in the European Cup down the years. This video will certainly get you in the mood for Champions League action!

We are building up to kick-off at 22:00 Mecca! How smart is that Napoli home kit?!

Now for the European Champions! Mane, Salah and Firmino complete a formidable front three! Adrian continues in goal replacing Allison.

Team news time! First up Napoli! Summer signing Hirving Lozano starts in attack alongside Dries Mertens.

Here is that Champions League anthem to get you in the mood! Not long to kick-off now!

Liverpool go again in the Champions League! Will it be another season to remember for the Reds?

Some early mind games from Napoli! Remember the Italians did defeat Liverpool 1-0 when they faced off on home soil last season!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Napoli Vs Liverpool in the Champions League. Defending Champions Liverpool start their quest for a sixth European title, but will face a stern test away to Napoli. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!