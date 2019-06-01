UEFA Champions League

Liverpool & Egypt winger Mohamed Salah revelled in his sides 2-0 victory over Tottenham last night. Salah opened the scoring within the first minute from the penalty spot as Liverpool went on to seal a sixth European Cup.

"I really have no words to describe this, I am very happy this doesn't happy very often in the life of a football player we try as many times as possible but it's very difficult and believes me we are very, very happy with this win."

"To win the Champions League is exceptional and it's a dream since I was eight or nine to win it. This is amazing and I am very proud of what I did" added the Egyptian winger.

Salah became only the third Arabic player to win the Champions League, and the Liverpool winger was quick to make a bold prediction for next season.

"Yes, of course, I hope I can be the first one to do it two times in the Arab world lets see what will happen next season. I am very happy and this is the work of the whole team."

When asked about the goal from the penalty spot, Salah admitted that he wanted to celebrate the victory.

"It's a penalty I just concentrated and I thought I would just shoot it strongly. It's done, I want to be happy and celebrate this. Thank God I scored."

'Of course I am very happy I made the Arab World Proud"