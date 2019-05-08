UEFA Champions League

An emotional Mauricio Pochettino hailed his Tottenham side who mounted a sensational second-half comeback to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday evening.

Talking after the game the Argentine coach was lost for words after the herculean performance to come back from three goals down to progress on away goals thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Lucas Moura.

"It's still difficult to talk, the emotion is amazing. Thank you football, my players are heroes in the last year I am telling everyone that I have a group of players that are heroes. They showed that today."

"The second half was amazing, thank you football this type of emotion without football is impossible to live."

Whilst Pochettino also thanked the Spurs fans and everyone who believed in his side, noting similarities between teh quarter-final win over Manchester City and the sensational victory tonight.

"Thank you to our fans, thank you to the ones that believed in us from the beginning in the season to achieve this amazing moment is fantastic and it difficult to explain in words all that we are living now."

"We were talking before the game at the meeting when you work, when you feel the love it's not a stress it's a passion, we showed a passion today the love of this sport that is football. I saw in the game against Manchester City and today, it's amazing the fans will show you a lot."

"I am so grateful to be a coach, to be in football and to be living this moment."

Lucas Moura hit a second-half hat-trick to seal the comeback for the ages for Spurs and understandably Pochettino singled out the Brazilian attacker for special praise.

"Yes, Superhero, all heroes but him (Lucas) superhero. An unbelievable hat-trick he deserves he's a great guy everyone deserves from the first to the last one in the club with all the tough moments we have had in the five years we are here. To have the chance to play in the final it's amazing."

Visibly choked up the Spurs boss took a moment to remember his family, and stressed that he has a final Premier League game of the season to think about ahead of the final against Liverpool on the 1st of June.

"I want to remember my family it's for them to and the people who supported us in that moment. Thank you. We need to remember that we need to prepare for the game on Sunday and then prepare for the final in Madrid."

You can hear more from Pochettino in the video above.