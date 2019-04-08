UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the match stream of Manchester United Vs Barcelona via beIN CONNECT.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping from an inspirational performance from his side as they welcome Barcelona to Old Trafford for their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie. As ever, you will be able to follow all the action from Manchester United Vs Barcelona live & exclusive with beIN SPORTS.

After pulling off a sensational round of sixteen fight back to dump out PSG, Manchester United must focus their attention on Leo Messi’s Barcelona if they are to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2010-11 season where they faltered in the final against their opponents on Wednesday evening. Since being confirmed as full-time manager over the international break Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faultered somewhat, losing back to back games to Arsenal and Wolves. It leaves United in sixth place and two points off the top four.

In team news, Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera should recover from slight knocks to return to the starting line up. Although the quartet of Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly & Antonio Valencia will be unavailable for selection. Having served a one-match band in the last round, Paul Pogba is free for selection.

Manchester United Predicted Team

de Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Rashford, Lingard, Martial

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00 Mecca

As for Barca, they took a decisive step towards the La Liga title with a late 2-0 win over second-place Atletico Madrid at the weekend. The Catalans were made to work for their victory, eventually breaking the ten men of Atleti five minutes from time with quick-fire goals from Luis Suarez and Leo Messi. The win leaves Valverde’s side eleven points clear at the top of the table with seven games left to play.

It’s no secret that the Champions League is Barca’s main goal this season, and certainly impressed in their last game in the competition. The Catalans were in typical swashbuckling form and swatted away Lyon 5-1 to seal their progression to the final eight. Valverde will certainly be pleased that he avoided the likes of Juventus & Manchester City, especially based on the current form of United.

In team news, Barcelona has been boosted by the return of Ousmane Dembele to the matchday squad. It’s doubtful that the World Cup winner will start, but could prove to be a useful weapon from the bench.

Barcelona Predicted Team

ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Roberto, Rakitic, Arthur; Messi, Suarez

It certainly promises to be a stern test for Solskjaer who faces the daunting prospect of shutting out Barcelona and Leo Messi. Follow all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN CONNECT.

