UEFA Champions League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed that his side will have to play like they did away to PSG if they are to have any chance of getting the better of Barcelona.

United lost 1-0 courtesy of a Luke Shaw own goal, but managed to contain the La Liga leaders despite not registering a single shot on goal. Talking after the game with beIN SPORTS the Norwegian coach insisted that United are well in the contest.

“We’re still in this tie. We are disappointed with the quality at the end, but we created chances. We need to keep practicing and improving.”

Speaking about the lack of goal scoring chances Solskjaer insisted that his side will refocus in the next six days.

“We need to score and we need to hit the target, we know that we have to go there and score a couple of goals to go there and go through.”

Whilst being asked about summing the spirit of the away game against PSG, which saw United score early eventually progressing on away goals, Solskjaer concluded that his team will be prepared for the game. “Yeah why not, we have to think positive and make sure we are ready for that game. We know we can create chances and score.”

