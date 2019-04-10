UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Barcelona took a big step towards their first Champions League semi-final in four years as they claimed a slender 1-0 win away to Manchester United despite a thoroughly underwhelming performance.

Ernesto Valverde's men were far from their best, with Lionel Messi uncharacteristically quiet, though United failed to make the most of their periods of superiority and must win at Camp Nou if they are to progress any further in the competition.

Barca's positive start saw them produce the only goal, the unfortunate Luke Shaw deflecting a Luis Suarez header into his own net, though United looked bright for the remainder of the first half.

Although that pattern of play resumed after the interval, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side struggled to craft meaningful chances and, as sloppy as Barca were, they successfully held on to a crucial away win.

Barca took the early initiative and led in the 12th minute – Messi picking out Suarez at the back post and his header glanced off Shaw and trickled in.

United improved as the half went on, though David de Gea had to be alert with 36 minutes on the clock, using his left foot to keep out Philippe Coutinho's effort.

Diogo Dalot should have given United a deserved equaliser soon after, meeting Marcus Rashford's deep cross and inexplicably putting a header across goal rather than towards it.

United continued to look the better side after the break and wasted another chance early on – Rashford's close-range volley skewed horribly wide.

Barca remained a threat, though, as Suarez shot into the side-netting after excellent play by Nelson Semedo, before Jordi Alba tested De Gea at his near post.

The visitors were not made to pay for those misses, however, with United's poor service failing to improve.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Phil Coutinho stings the palms for de Gea with a rasping shot!

Goal! Barca take the lead! Luis Suarez nods in the cross from Leo Messi! A dream start for the Catalans!

The Champions! We are just about underway in Manchester!

Live Updates

Preamble

The calm before the storm! We are ten minutes away from game time!

A rallying cry from Barcelona on social media! Can the Catalans make it count in Manchester tonight?

Double Dutch vibes in the English studio!

It's a huge ask for Manchester United to get a positive result tonight, according to Arabic studio guest Peter Schmeichel.

Now for Barcelona! One change from Valverde! Nelson Samedo comes in for Sergi Roberto. Leo Messi starts alongside Luis Suarez in attack

Team news time! One change for United, Marcus Rashford replaces Jessie Lingard in the side!

Barcelona have arrived! I think we will have some team news soon!

Good news gang! We have former Man United right-back Gary Neville with us tonight! He always has plenty to say! He's expecting a tight defensive performance tonight!

So how are you feeling United fans? Can Ole produce a European night to remember?

Leo Messi is perhaps in the *best ever* form of his career for Barca and is likely to lead the line tonight. Remember that stunning header he scored against United in the Champions League final in Rome way back when? Enjoy it in this stunning hype video below!

So which Manchester United will come out and play today? It's safe to say that the Red Devils have been shakey under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray believes Ole Gunnar Solskjær was in the right place at the right time to get the job, although he is not convinced the Norwegian is the best man to guide United long-term.

"I don't think he has done enough to say emphatically, 'It's yours!' I think they've run out of options."



"I don't think he has done enough to say emphatically, 'It's yours!' I think they've run out of options."

Andy Gray wishes Solskjaer luck at #MUFC... but isn't convinced he's the right man for the job.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester United Vs Barcelona in the Champions League! It promises to be a titanic tussle between two European heavyweights in Manchester, join me for all the latest updates, match commentary and goals from the game!