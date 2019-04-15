UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur via beIN CONNECT

Round two of the titanic all Premier League clash in the Champions League will see Manchester City take on Tottenham on home soil on Wednesday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side has it all to do as they look to overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat to seal their place in the final four. You can follow all the action from the game with beIN CONNECT.

Manchester City will be hoping to continue their recent good form at home in the Champions League but will face a stern test against Tottenham in what will the first of two games in three days between the two sides. City has scored 15 goals in their last three home games in Europe, and have the attacking qualities to blow Tottenham away. However, Pep Guardiola is likely to play with an element of caution especially considering how City exited the Champions League last season with a 5-1 aggregate thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at the quarter-final stage.

Pep tinkered with his side during the first leg playing the likes of Fabian Delph, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan as he looked to control the contest in north London. It seemed a tweak too far for the Catalan coach, who lost the tie 1-0. Afterwards, Guardiola stressed that his side played well despite losing, whilst the second leg could have been completely different had Sergio Aguero not converted an early penalty.

In team news, Pep Guardiola will have several calls to make with his starting lineup. Sergio Aguero is likely to lead the line, whilst Raheem Sterling should start after scoring a brace against Crystal Palace. Bernardo Silva could get the nod ahead of David Silva in midfield and Kevin de Buryne may line up in midfield against Fernandinho who missed out against Palace at the weekend. At left-back, Pep may opt with Benjamin Mendy with Aymeric Laporte playing in central defence.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker; Fernandinho, de Buryne; Sterling; B.Silva, Sane, Aguero.

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00

As for Tottenham, they have given themselves a fighting chance of reaching a semi-final in European competition since the 1983–84 season following a 1-0 win last week. Son Heung-min scored the critical goal with twelve minutes to play. A draw is good enough for Spurs to progress, but Mauricio Potchitinno will be well aware of his side’s poor recent record at the Etihad.

Spurs warmed up for their midweek battle in Manchester with a routine 4-0 win against bottom of the table Huddersfield. Lucas Moura scored the first hat-trick in the new Spurs Stadium as Tottenham made light work of the already relegated side. Crucially, Potchitinno able to rest a number of key men ahead of the game.

In team news, Spurs will be without star striker Harry Kane who has been ruled out for the season after injuring his ankle in the first leg. Dele Alli is likely to play in Manchester after breaking his hand in two places, the England midfielder missed out against Huddersfield but should play with a protective cast. Harry Winks should start alongside Mohamed Sissoko in the engine room.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Loris; Rose, Vertongen, Alderwiereld, Trippier; Winks, Sissoko; Moura, Eriksen, Alli; Son.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Manchester City & Tottenham battle it out for a place in the Champions League semi-finals. You can follow all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

