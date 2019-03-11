UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Manchester City will be looking to ease into the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they welcome German side Schalke to the Etihad on Tuesday evening. The Citizens came away from the first leg in Germany as 3-2 victors thanks to a late strike from Raheem Sterling a feat that was even more impressive considering City were reduced to ten men as Nicolás Otamendi was sent off in the second half. As ever, you can watch all of the action with beIN SPORTS.

City is still battling on three fronts and having already secured the EFL Cup, a historic quadruple is on. This could be a potentially crucial week for Pep Guardiola’s side as they face Schalke and take on Swansea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Citizens have returned to the top of the Premier League table and are now eight wins away from reclaiming the league title, a feat that has not been achieved since Manchester United during the 08-09 season. City was at their attacking best last time out, with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick in the 4-1 demolition of Watford.

In injury news, Pep Guardiola could ease John Stones back into first-team action whilst Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are all injury absentees. Nicolás Otamendi will be suspended for the game.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Kompany, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, David Silva; Sane, Aguero, Sterling.

As for Schalke, they have it all to do to overhaul a 3-2 first leg defeat. It’s going to be a huge ask for the German side who is facing a Manchester City side who is looking to register their tenth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Two Nabil Bentaleb penalties gave Schalke a first-half lead before the City machine clicked into the gear, and Schalke capitulated thanks to a thunderbolt from former player Leroy Sane and a late goal from Raheem Sterling. It’s been a season to forget for Domenico Tedesco, with his Schalke side currently twelfth in the Bundesliga. Schalke are on a six-game run without a victory in all competitions and have not won a league game since January.

Schalke lost 4-2 to Werder Breman, and are now in real danger of being a relegation dogfight. It would certainly suggest that the task at hand could be too much for the German side. In team news, Alessandro Schopf, Omar Mascarell and Daniel Caligiuri are all injury doubts. Tedesco is also likely to give a nod to keeper Ralf Fahrmann who has played in the Champions League this season.

Schalke Predicted Team

Fahrmann; Riether, Bruma, Nastasic, Sane, Oczipka; Bentaleb, Serdar; Mendyl, Embolo, McKennie.

Manchester City will be looking to continue their path for the quadruple when they welcome Schalke to the Etihad. As ever, you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.