UEFA Champions League

Now for Schalke! Four changes! Yevhen Konoplyanka, Benjamin Stambouli, Guido Burgstaller and Breel Embolo come into the side.

Team News in for Manchester City! It's a change in defence with Danilio coming into the side, John Stones is fit enough to make the bench. Leroy Sane faces his former side after scoring in the first leg

The Schalke fans have flooded Manchester! Can the German side shock City!

The Eithad is looking fine ahead of the big game!

Hello! Can City progress to the Quarter-finals of the Champions League? We are underway at 23:00 Mecca!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester City Vs Schalke in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's men are in the driving seat heading into the second leg after winning 3-2 in Germany and should be progressing into the final eight of the Champions League. As ever you can join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.