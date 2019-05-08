Lucas Moura was lost for words following his goalscoring exploits helped Spurs reach a first-ever Champions League final. The Brazilian scored a sensational second-half hat-trick to complete the comeback for the North London side. Speaking after the game, the attacker admitted he was lost for words.

"This is impossible to explain how I am feeling at the moment, I am very happy and proud of my teammates we always believed at this moment and always believed it was possible. We gave everything on the pitch, I think we deserved this moment, we are family it's impossible to explain."

"I would like to share it with my family with my teammates, with my family and all my friends and enjoy this moment."

Whilst the 26-year olf also heralded the whole Tottenham side who managed to defy the odds and qualify even without key players such as Harry Kane.

"It's not only me it's my teammates it was teamwork. It's difficult to play against Ajax they played very well but I always believed in my team-mates we have a lot of qualities. Even without key players, we did really well I am very proud."

Moura added that this moment ranks as a career highlight.

"Football is amazing. Football gives a moment like this we cannot even imagine. So we need to enjoy. This is a big moment for me in my life and my career. I only need to say thank you to my teammates, because what I am living here is unbelievable I am so happy."

