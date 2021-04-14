Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Live Stream

Liverpool have announced their official lineup.

Liverpool have arrived at their sacred ground Anfield.

The visitors have arrived at Anfield.

Real Madrid have released their official lineup ahead of the tie.

The visitors have arrived in Liverpool ahead of the match later in the evening.

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League is set to commence with Liverpool hosting Real Madrid, with the Katter carrying a 3-1 advantage heading into the tie tonight at Anfield.

Last time around Real Madrid where the dominant side despite being seen as the underdogs. It was Vinivuis Junior who was the surprise of the match as the Brazilian seemed to find his form at the right moment in the season, grabbing a brace and constantly making runs behind a new Liverpool defence. Zindeddine Zidane will be hoping that his stars Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema can maintain the possession tonight in hopes of frustrating an already agitated Liverpool.

Liverpool did not have their best night in Madrid, unexpectedly giving the ball away cheaply, as well as switching off in the defence, ultimately leading to conceding three goals. To add to the injury, midfielder Naby Keita and wing back Trent Alexander-Arnold were both subject to racist abuse from fans following the game after the pair had performances no one would want to remember.

Jurgen Klopp will have a mountain to climb, as he host a leading and threatening Real Madrid side on the ground in which Liverpool have seen many results go against them this season. The absence of the fans primarily in the Kopp will also add to the pressure of the players. However, although there seems to be many obstacles, the Reds have a back for comebacks especially within the European competitions.