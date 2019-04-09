UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino were on target as Liverpool eased to a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto.

The Portuguese champions had revenge on the mind after being dumped out by Jurgen Klopp's side in the last 16 of last year's competition but a disappointing first-half performance has given them an almighty task in next week's return fixture at the Estadio do Dragao.

Keita's second goal in less than a week got the Reds up and running after just five minutes before Firmino added a simple second in the 26th minute.

Liverpool did most of the pressing in the second half – Sadio Mane coming closest from long range – but they were unable to find a third that would have all but ended the tie as a contest.

Klopp's side started in typically pulsating fashion, powering into an early lead when Keita's low effort from 15 yards was heavily deflected past Iker Casillas by the flailing Oliver Torres.

Mohamed Salah then clipped past Casillas' left-hand post when it looked easier to score after 22 minutes.

His blushes were spared four minutes later, however, when Firmino tapped into an empty net from five yards after he had been picked out by Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross.

Moussa Marega should have pulled Porto back into it shortly after the half-hour mark but his low effort was kept out by the left foot of Alisson.

Mane – whose earlier volley had been ruled out for offside – curled narrowly past Casillas' left-hand post from the edge of the penalty area 20 minutes from time.

Salah was lucky not to be shown a red card for an ugly challenge on Danilo Pereira in the closing stages as Porto – who again came close through Marega – ultimately fell short of finding an away goal that would have changed the complexion of next week's second leg.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Porto torn apart! Firmino smashes the ball over, that would have wrapped up the tie!

Chance! Porto go close to halving the deficit! Moussa Marega's shot is comfortably saved in the end, still, it's worrying that Liverpool are conceding chances like this!

Goal! Best passage of play in the game, Henderson to Trent Alexander Arnold who drills the ball across the box, leaving a simple tap in for Roberto Firmino. Magnificent, Liverpool go 2-0 up!

Chance! How did Salah miss that? The Egyptian beats the defender but tamely spurns the shot wide.

Chance! Salah with a pot shot! Easily brought under control by Iker Casillas

Goal! Naby Keita puts Liverpool into the lead (Via a deflection from Oliver Torres)

Chance! Moussa Marega flashes a warning shot wide!

The Champppionss! We are underway in Liverpool!

Live Updates

Preamble

Warm up time for Liverpool! We are kicking off in twenty minutes!

Now for Porto! No, Hector Herrera, he's suspended! Keep an eye out for Moussa Marega, he has six Champions League goals to his name this season! Iker Casillas plays his 180th Champions League game.

Team News! First up Liverpool! Three changes! Lovren, Milner and Henderson in. Robertson, Matip and Wijnaldum out.

Here come the Reds! We are kicking off at 22:00 MECCA...

Porto have arrived and are well settled into their changing room! Can they pull off an upset tonight?

Ice cool from Jurgen Klopp in the pre-match press conference! A victory against Porto would be a timely confidence boost ahead of the Premier League run in!

The Porto fans are marching to Anfield! I'm expecting a feisty atmosphere tonight!

Anfield is looking magnificent in the sunshine! Will Liverpool be feeling sunny by the end of this game?! (I'll get my coat)

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Liverpool Vs Porto. It's a rematch from the round of sixteen last season, which saw Liverpool cruise past their Portuguese opponent with a 5-0 aggregate win. Will Porto prove to be a tougher opposition this time? Join me for all the latest team news, Live Updates & Goals as they go in!