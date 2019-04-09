UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match stream of Liverpool Vs Porto via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Porto torn apart! Firmino smashes the ball over, that would have wrapped up the tie!

Chance! Porto go close to halving the deficit! Moussa Marega's shot is comfortably saved in the end, still, it's worrying that Liverpool are conceding chances like this!

Goal! Best passage of play in the game, Henderson to Trent Alexander Arnold who drills the ball across the box, leaving a simple tap in for Roberto Firmino. Magnificent, Liverpool go 2-0 up!

Chance! How did Salah miss that? The Egyptian beats the defender but tamely spurns the shot wide.

Chance! Salah with a pot shot! Easily brought under control by Iker Casillas

Goal! Naby Keita puts Liverpool into the lead (Via a deflection from Oliver Torres)

Chance! Moussa Marega flashes a warning shot wide!

The Champppionss! We are underway in Liverpool!

Live Updates

Preamble

Warm up time for Liverpool! We are kicking off in twenty minutes!

Now for Porto! No, Hector Herrera, he's suspended! Keep an eye out for Moussa Marega, he has six Champions League goals to his name this season! Iker Casillas plays his 180th Champions League game.

Team News! First up Liverpool! Three changes! Lovren, Milner and Henderson in. Robertson, Matip and Wijnaldum out.

Here come the Reds! We are kicking off at 22:00 MECCA...

Porto have arrived and are well settled into their changing room! Can they pull off an upset tonight?

Ice cool from Jurgen Klopp in the pre-match press conference! A victory against Porto would be a timely confidence boost ahead of the Premier League run in!

The Porto fans are marching to Anfield! I'm expecting a feisty atmosphere tonight!

Anfield is looking magnificent in the sunshine! Will Liverpool be feeling sunny by the end of this game?! (I'll get my coat)

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Liverpool Vs Porto. It's a rematch from the round of sixteen last season, which saw Liverpool cruise past their Portuguese opponent with a 5-0 aggregate win. Will Porto prove to be a tougher opposition this time? Join me for all the latest team news, Live Updates & Goals as they go in!