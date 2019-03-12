UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Juventus! As expected, Ronaldo is in attack! Leonardo Spinazzola makes his debut at the back!

Team news is in! First up Atletico! Fresh from both scoring in the first leg, Godin & Giminez both play in in defence. Griezmann & Morata start upfront.

The Juventus dressing room is looking spick and span ahead of the game!

Atletico have arrived! One hour till kick off! Team news incoming!

Don't call it a comeback! Although Juve will be hoping to upset the odds tonight!

So here we are can Juventus complete mission impossible? We are set for kick-off at 23:00 Mecca!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Juventus Vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Juventus have it all to do as they look to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid. Can Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Juve or will Atletico hold on to book their place in the quarters? As ever you can join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.