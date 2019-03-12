UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Juventus Vs Atletico Madrid via beIN CONNECT
Live Updates
Preamble
Now for Juventus! As expected, Ronaldo is in attack! Leonardo Spinazzola makes his debut at the back!
📝 STARTING XI | OUR LINE-UP FOR #JuveAtleti! ⚪️⚫️👊— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 12, 2019
💺 SUBS | Perin, Caceres, Rugani, Bentancur, Nicolussi Caviglia, Dybala, Kean.#GETREADY TO COMEBACK! #UCL #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/mbpN7lgifR
Team news is in! First up Atletico! Fresh from both scoring in the first leg, Godin & Giminez both play in in defence. Griezmann & Morata start upfront.
👥 | LINE-UP— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 12, 2019
👉 Alright then, here's your Atleti starting XI for today's clash!
🔴⚪ Vamos! 🔴⚪#JuveAtleti #AúpaAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/qNQF3J7c49
The Juventus dressing room is looking spick and span ahead of the game!
😍 The changing room is ready! Are you? #GETREADY TO COMEBACK! #JuveAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/sVy5MikIB8— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 12, 2019
Atletico have arrived! One hour till kick off! Team news incoming!
🏟 Allianz Stadium— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 12, 2019
📍 Here we go!
🚌 Follow the team towards the stadium!
➡ https://t.co/ApVWBrLvo4#JuveAtleti #AúpaAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/XC0ZnqORFr
Don't call it a comeback! Although Juve will be hoping to upset the odds tonight!
The stage is set 🏟⚪⚫#GETREADY TO COMEBACK! #JuveAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/0Hzl5x8DqK— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 12, 2019
So here we are can Juventus complete mission impossible? We are set for kick-off at 23:00 Mecca!
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Juventus Vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Juventus have it all to do as they look to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid. Can Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Juve or will Atletico hold on to book their place in the quarters? As ever you can join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.