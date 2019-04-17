UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp hailed the second half performance of his side as Liverpool brushed aside Porto 4-1 to set up a semi-final against Barcelona. Reflecting on the possibility of a League and European Cup double, Klopp was clear that his side must be ready to work again on Sunday in the Premier League.

"What we ask for them is to do it again, and again we need to be ready again on Sunday at Cardiff. I think they will of had a proper boost from their game yesterday, now they will have much more confidence and really fighting for survival in the league. So we have three days to recover and let's go again."

You can hear more from the Liverpool boss in the video above