UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp revealed that his Liverpool team always had the belief to get the better of Barcelona, following their sensational 4-0 win over the La Liga champions to progress to a second straight Champions League final.

"I don't know it was so special. I'm still completely overwhelmed. It feels like it was impossible but we did it. I said before the game, it's impossible but with you, we have a chance, and the boys went for it."

"It's not about tactics it's about what the boys do and the effort that put in and the heart. These boys are mentality giants, being in these really difficult situations getting knocks over the years and even this season playing the way we play and still maybe only second in the league."

Whilst the German boss also hailed the special mentality of his squad of players and the hard work that they have put in throughout the season.

"We all know how bigs the dreams of this club and these boys try with all they have to fulfil these dreams. It's really special."

